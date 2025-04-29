Three killed, four injured as vehicle overturns in Cueibet County

CUEIBET, LAKES STATE, (Eye Radio) – Three people died, and four others were injured in a grisly car accident after a Toyota Landcruiser pickup they were traveling in overturned in Malou-pac Payam in Cueibet County, Lakes State, on Sunday.

Lakes Director of Traffic Police Col. Daniel Majuec Mayek said law enforcement officers arrested the driver of the vehicle and took him for questioning for possible over-speeding.

The accident occurred at Roorcuol-Akhol village near the Lakes-Warap border and the police official said the fatal incident was likely caused by an overheating tire, without providing further explanation.

“A commercial vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser, which overturned, was traveling from Juba to Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and when it reached the Malou-pech border with Tonj South, the vehicle overturned, because the tires got burned,” Mayek said.

He said the survivors who sustained critical injuries were rushed to Tonj hospital in Warrap State for treatment. He said the driver and the conductor also sustained minor injuries.

He said the driver was at high speed on the rough Murram highway, explaining the reason why the car overturned.

He urged drivers to cease speeding and drive at a reasonable limit, adding that they should consider that the lives of passengers are in their hands.

“The road does not belong to you alone, there are people and there are other things that can happen. The road is not good, and we know it all when it rains, then the roads become impassible, and they need drivers to drive vehicles at a reasonable speed.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



VP Taban says armed men holding boat carrying GPOC fuel for 6 months Previous Post