29th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Three killed, four injured as vehicle overturns in Cueibet County

Three killed, four injured as vehicle overturns in Cueibet County

Author: Yang Ater Yang | Published: 4 hours ago

Wreckage of a Toyota Landcruiser pickup that overturned in Cueibet, Lakes State. (-)

CUEIBET, LAKES STATE, (Eye Radio) – Three people died, and four others were injured in a grisly car accident after a Toyota Landcruiser pickup they were traveling in overturned in Malou-pac Payam in Cueibet County, Lakes State, on Sunday.

Lakes Director of Traffic Police Col. Daniel Majuec Mayek said law enforcement officers arrested the driver of the vehicle and took him for questioning for possible over-speeding.

The accident occurred at Roorcuol-Akhol village near the Lakes-Warap border and the police official said the fatal incident was likely caused by an overheating tire, without providing further explanation.

“A commercial vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser, which overturned, was traveling from Juba to Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and when it reached the Malou-pech border with Tonj South, the vehicle overturned, because the tires got burned,” Mayek said.

He said the survivors who sustained critical injuries were rushed to Tonj hospital in Warrap State for treatment. He said the driver and the conductor also sustained minor injuries.

He said the driver was at high speed on the rough Murram highway, explaining the reason why the car overturned.

He urged drivers to cease speeding and drive at a reasonable limit, adding that they should consider that the lives of passengers are in their hands.

“The road does not belong to you alone, there are people and there are other things that can happen. The road is not good, and we know it all when it rains, then the roads become impassible, and they need drivers to drive vehicles at a reasonable speed.”

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 2

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 3

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 4

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 5

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two children die of suffocation inside damaged car in Juba

Published 59 mins ago

VP Taban suggests ‘firing squad’ for corrupt individuals

Published 3 hours ago

Trade ministry adopts 17 recommendations on improving trade

Published 3 hours ago

Netherlands to close embassy in South Sudan to cut costs

Published 4 hours ago

Three killed, four injured as vehicle overturns in Cueibet County

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban says armed men holding boat carrying GPOC fuel for 6 months

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.