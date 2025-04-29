VP Taban says armed men holding boat carrying GPOC fuel for 6 months

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Vice President Taban Deng Gai has revealed that alleged criminals at an undisclosed location along the Nile River have seized a boat carrying fuel belonging to the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) for more than six months.

Taban – the head of Infrastructure Cluster – was stressing the need for the removal of illegal checkpoints along the vital route, during his closing remarks at the first National Trade Forum 2025 in Juba, on Monday.

He stated that the criminals demanded a ransom of $15,000 for the release of the vessel, even after already receiving $10,000 earlier.

The vessel, known as a steamer, was transporting supplies from Juba to an oilfield in the Upper Nile region. He added that the army is now working to remove illegal checkpoints and stop the collection of multiple taxes along the Nile River route to Malakal,

He emphasized that the river remains the only supply line for citizens in the area.

Taban also referenced the government’s earlier efforts last year to crack down on illegal roadblocks on major highways to reduce excessive taxation and lower goods prices across the country.

“Army is currently working on removing all checkpoints and collecting multiple taxes on the Nile River to Malakal because the river is the only way to supply the citizens there with their needs,” he said.

“From here, there are some criminals who claim that they are the government. There was a steam traveling from Juba to Upper Nile, transporting things belonging to the GPOC. Currently, the steamer has been detained for the sixth month and the criminals refused to release it and demanded a ransom of $15,000 this morning after he paid them $10,000.”

On April 25, the Chief of Defense Force of South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) Lt. Gen. Paul Nang Majok, ordered the immediate removal of all checkpoints along the White Nile river from Central Equatoria up to Upper Nile.

Gen. Nang has directed SSPDF Commander of Ground Forces Lt. Gen. Theyip Gatluak and Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Disarmament and Mobilization Gen. Johnson Olony to promptly commence the removal of all checkpoints along the Nile.

The checkpoints removal will start from Juba County in Central Equatoria all the way to Malakal County in Upper Nile, according to the order availed to the media by SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang.

A researcher from the Danish Institute for International Studies found in a 2021 publication that illegal checkpoints taxes in South Sudan were the most expensive in the world.

Since independence in 2011, the number of checkpoints has nearly doubled and checkpoint taxes have increased by 300%, the study found, adding that these ‘transit taxes’ are mostly illegal.

For two years, the study mapped 319 checkpoints along major trade routes in South Sudan, of which 253 (79%) are roadblocks and 66 (21%) river checkpoints.

In December 2024, delegates to the 8th Governors Forum resolved numerous communiques including calling on the national government to remove illegal road blocks and ban illegal taxes to boost the economy.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan revenue agency urges traders to pre-empt cost of imports Previous Post