The intriguing memoir of Hillary Logali; ‘In the Struggle and Service of My People’

The memoir of late Hillary Paul Logali titled ‘In the Struggle and Service of My People’ officially launched on Saturday, offers an in-depth look into his life journey from growing up in an Anglo-Egyptian Sudan to striving for the sovereignty of marginalized South Sudanese.



The book launch took place at the Bari Community Centre in Juba town, a site rich in historical significance and the very final resting place of both Mr. Logali and Jubek, the founder of Juba.

The memoir is a profound political and historical treasure for the people of South Sudan, narrating the life and legacy of a man who played a crucial role in the country’s fight for independence.

The event was graced by a gathering of notable figures, including politicians, authors, activists, government officials, members of the academia and veteran leaders like General Joseph Lagu.

The memoir provides a vivid account of a boy’s life in a missionary-dominated environment, where the policies and practices of the colonial administration leave an indelible mark on his formative years.

Logali’s story serves as a window into the broader historical context of South Sudan’s struggle for self-determination.

It details the economic, political, and educational policies imposed by the Anglo-Egyptian administration, which systematically marginalized the people of South Sudan.

Through his narrative, readers gain insight into the awakening of the South Sudanese to the political realities of their situation immediately after Sudan was declared independent.

These realities revealed they had been integrated into a country without their knowledge or consent, leading to a legacy of marginalization and disenfranchisement.

The book illustrates the struggle of the Southerners as the underdogs in the struggle for a breathing space in Sudan with more mature, educated, sophisticated and dominant Northern Sudanese.

Dr. Stans Jimmy Wongo, the head of the organized committee for the book launch, emphasized the importance of Logali’s work as a gift to the current and future generations of South Sudanese.

He highlighted the book’s role in preserving the history and political heritage of the nation.

“In the Struggle and Service of My People’ summarizes Sayed Hillary Logali’s legacy as a veteran politician, a statesman, a mentor, a publisher, a philanthropist, and indeed, it immortalizes his spirit,” he told the audience.

“As you will hear from other speakers after me, when Sayed Hillary finished writing this book, the manuscript traveled overseas before it came back to Juba many years later and was finally published this year.”

“Sayed Hillary has given this book to the people of South Sudan as a gift to the current and future generations, serving as a political and historical treasure.”

Wongo’s remarks underscored the significance of the book, not just as a record of the past but as a tool for educating and inspiring future generations about the history of their struggle for freedom and the sacrifices made by their forebears.

Folk dances from the Bari, Dinka, and Nuer tribes permeated the occasion during various segments.

The event also featured a panel discussion that included Professor Peter Adwok Nyaba, Abdoun Agau, Hon. Mama Agnes Lukudu, Can. Eng. Barnaba Dumo, Dr. Luka Tombekana Monoja, Ambassador Stephen Wondo, and David Bassiouni.

Throughout the event, various speakers echoed the sentiment that Logali’s memoir is an essential read for young South Sudanese.

They urged the youth to delve into its pages to gain a better understanding of the historical and political context of their nation’s fight for independence.

The book, they emphasized, provides a critical perspective on the past that is necessary for building a more informed and empowered future.

Prof. Peter Tingwa, one of the key figures involved in editing the book, spoke of the meticulous efforts that went into ensuring the memoir’s accuracy and comprehensiveness.

He noted that the project was a collaborative effort involving many individuals dedicated to preserving Logali’s legacy and ensuring that his story would continue to inspire generations to come.

The launch of “In the Struggle and Service of My People” was not just an unveiling of a book but a celebration of the life and contributions of Hillary Paul Logali.

Attendees reflected on his many roles and the impact he had as a politician, a statesman, and a mentor.

His widow, could not speak during the event, but passed her profound gratitude for the recognition of her late husband’s work and the effort to keep his legacy alive.

As the ceremony drew to a close, there was a shared sense of reverence and appreciation for the life and legacy of Hillary Paul Logali.

The book stands as a testament to his enduring spirit and his unwavering commitment to the service of his people.

It is an example of hope and a source of inspiration for the people of South Sudan, reminding them of their history, their struggle, and their capacity to shape their future.

In a forward-looking gesture, Dr. Wongo called for efforts to translate the book into Arabic, highlighting the need to make this historical treasure accessible to a broader audience.

He invited individuals with translation skills to come forward and contribute to this important endeavor, ensuring that Logali’s story and the lessons it imparts can reach as many people as possible.

As the launch event concluded, the message was clear: “In the Struggle and Service of My People” is more than a memoir. It is a legacy, a history, and a gift—a treasure that will continue to inspire and educate the people of South Sudan for generations to come.

