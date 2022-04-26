Tension in Jondoru, Kor-Wolliang, Kasire as locals battle land grabbers

On Saturday, residents of the mentioned areas gathered near the SSBL premises to discuss possible ways to recover their land they claimed were grabbed.

After the meeting, the attendees agreed to visit some of the plots where some individuals have settled illegally.

This, according to the residents, triggered violence which left two people injured.

The parties in conflict reportedly used stones, sticks and machetes during the fight.

The physical confrontation ended when one of the unnamed residents fired a live bullet on air to disburse the clash.

Some of the residents who asked not to be identified spoke to Eye Radio shortly after the incident on Saturday.

“We are supposed to go for our firewood because we don’t have any office work. We just go for firewood, we quarry stone and collect sand. If the government will really look forward to helping us in this situation, we shall also be happy but right now we are in trouble,” said one of the residents.

“This pains us as the residents of Jondoru because these people they just enter into the area when they found any plot which is empty though the owner is there but has not put anything, they will just come and start demarcating and start building,” said a resident in Jondoru.

“This is the second fighting in Jondoru. The first one we were all here and they chased us and I was so tired. Last time it was suggested that let the government deploy forces here but till now nothing has happened,” another resident told Eye Radio.

A week ago, a resident of Jonduru identified as Ponsiano Modi Ladu was found dead when he attempted to quarry stone in one of the disputed lands in the area.

Alex Lojuan, the deputy of Jondoru area sub chief, however urged the state authorities to deploy forces in the area.

“Let us not hide things. Some of these people are our government officials. How will you approach them? The way they are coming, they are not even understanding, instead they think we are their enemies,” Lojuan told Eye Radio.

“They have been asking us where the owners of these plots are, while the owners are there.

“Let the forces be deployed between Jondoru and Kor-Wolliang. Let them deploy the forces that will not come and kill us but let them be the forces which will have the heart of humanity.”

In January this year, the Governor of Central Equatoria called for patience among the general public to allow the committee formed by President Kiir to solve the issue of land conflicts in the state.

The 12-member committee appointed by President Kiir in November last year was tasked to investigate the Garbo village incident and address the issue of rampant land grabbing around Juba city.

But the committee’s work stalled in December last year after illegal settlers clashed with the members of the committee appointed by the President, east of the Nile River.