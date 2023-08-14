Students Union leader Khamis Othow involved in accident

South Sudan National Student Union President Khamis Othow Omot survived a grisly motorbike accident with injuries, in Juba on Saturday, August 12.

The hospitalized student leader leads the body governing students in universities and higher learning institutions.

The Union’s Secretary of Academic Affairs, Marko Barna Luma said Mr. Omot was crossing a busy road at Gudele One Residential Area when he was knocked down by the boda boda.

The student leader, who was just coming from a meeting in Nyakuron Cultural Center, has now been admitted to Promise Hospital with head and limb injuries.

“I would like to inform the public, youth, and students’ fraternity in the country that our President of South Sudan Khamis, (Honorable) Othu Omot Okech has got an accident on Saturday 12 August,” Barna said.

The student’s union official said his chairman is, however, recovering well.

“That was in Gudele one in Lou, and he’s now in the hospital taking medication and he’s fine, despite some injuries that occurred but now he’s doing fine.”

Khamis Othow Omot was elected to office on April 7th, 2022 on a three-year tenure.

Motorbikes, locally known as boda-bodas are a popular mean of transport in Juba, but they are increasingly being linked with traffic accidents in the city.

