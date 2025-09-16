Statistics Bureau develops population data collection tool ahead of 2026 elections

The National Bureau of Statistics says it has finalised the development of a tool for population data collection ahead of the 2026 elections, which will mark the end of the transitional period.

Director General Augustino Ting Mayai made the announcement during a briefing to Vice President and Chair of the Service Cluster, Josephine Lagu Yanga.

Mayai said the meeting also discussed the newly concluded multiple Indicator Cluster Survey administered by the Bureau with funding from UNICEF.

“To discuss a number of issues related to the statistical system of the country, one of which is the current survey that is being concluded now. It’s called the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, funded by UNICEF and is administered by the National Bureau of Statistics. This survey provides information for server delivery and planning within this area,” he said in a statement to SSBC on Monday.

He added that the discussions also foused: “the planned trip to New York. Her Excellency is leading a government delegation, and this delegation includes normally the National Bureau of Statistics, and the Bureau of Statistics provides guidance in terms of development around statistics.”

According to the Deputy Press Secretary in the Vice President’s Office, Alfred Angasi Dominic, the Director General highlighted two key documents: the Census Development Tool and the National Bureau of Statistics Act 2024.

He stressed that the census tool is critical for national development planning and is also used by UN agencies to support service delivery globally.

The Vice President and the Director General also discussed the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, which is nearing completion.

The survey, funded by UNICEF and administered by the Bureau, provides vital information for service delivery and planning.

“Census Development Tool and National Bureau of Statistics Act 2024 featured prominently in their meeting. The former, that is the Census Development Tool, is very necessary for planning development activities by every country. Even the UN agencies use it to facilitate the service delivery across the world,” he said.

