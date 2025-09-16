16th September 2025

Germany, EU distribute dignity kits to girls and boys in Yei

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the 282 boys in Yei County who received dignity kits as part of a GIZ-supported initiative to promote hygiene and gender equality. Credit: GIZ

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —An initiative previously exclusive to girls has been expanded to include boys in South Sudan, with over 700 dignity kits distributed in Yei County, thanks to support from Germany and the European Union.

In a significant step towards gender equality and access to education, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), through its ResPEct project, has concluded a week-long distribution of dignity kits to vulnerable school children in Yei County.

The distribution, which began on September 2, provided 446 girls and 282 boys in five primary and secondary schools with the kits.

The supplies for girls aim to reduce barriers linked to menstruation and address “period poverty,” a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and information that often leads to school absenteeism and dropouts.

The integration of kits for boys is intended to promote hygiene and understanding among all students.

It reflects the goal of creating a stigma-free school environment and preventing gender-based violence (GBV) through an approach called “Engagement of Men and Boys in Emergencies (EMBiE).”

This initiative seeks to transform harmful socio-cultural norms and encourage supportive attitudes towards gender equality in 15 schools.

Over the next few months, an additional 3,415 dignity kits will be distributed to selected schools in Juba and Aweil West.

Germany, EU distribute dignity kits to girls and boys in Yei

16th September 2025

