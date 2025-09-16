16th September 2025

Chamber of Commerce: Excessive revenue collection causes price hikes

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

Losidik Lukak Legge, the head of the National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture during a talk show at Eye Radio Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Credit: Eye Radio/Darlington Moses

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The head of the National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture has blamed excessive revenue collection for the country’s continued rise in prices.

Losidik Lukak Legge, who is also known as Ladu Lukak, made the remarks this morning on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

According to Lukak, traders are subjected to multiple payments, beginning at the port of Mombasa in Kenya, continuing through customs at border points, and facing additional internal taxes when goods reach Juba.

He also revealed that even after traders complete all official clearances, they are often pursued by unidentified groups demanding further payments.

Lukak stressed that with these numerous charges, traders have no option but to continually increase the prices of goods.

“The taxes collected from different institutions…were imposed exaggeratedly,” Lukak said. “The traders cannot reduce the price of their goods because they paid at Nimule, they paid at Mombasa in Kenya, and in Juba as well. There is another group that will follow you like eagles; you need to pay them.”

“All of this the trader will put on the citizens and the buyers. That’s why people are talking about the price from time to time, but we are contributing to it,” he added.

