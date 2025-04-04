SSRA collects SSP36 billion in March, exceeding target

NIMULE, (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) announced on Thursday that it has exceeded its March target of 30 billion South Sudan pounds in revenue collection by more than 6 billion pounds.

The SSRA Commissioner General, Simon Akuei Deng said this marks a significant rise compared to 17 billion SSP in January and 34 billion SSP in February this year.

He attributed this growth to improved tax compliance, enhanced border monitoring, and stricter enforcement of customs regulations.

The NRA boss said this increase in revenue collection indicates the potential of South Sudan’s customs sector in strengthening government finances.

“We were here three months ago and we have come today to appreciate them. We gave ourselves a target of 30 billion in the month of March 2025 in Nimule and this target was set in January and in January they managed to raise 17 billion plus,” Mr Akuei said during a visit to Nimule on Thursday.

“In the month of February they managed to raise 34 billion plus and in March, we had a target of 30 billion. Now they have raised 36 billion, so we have come to say thank you very much our Customs officers.”

“We can do more and we can increase our revenues because normally, it has a potential of paying government salaries. What we have resolved is that we are capable of raising revenues and financing our government budget.”

The South Sudan Financial Act 2024/2025 introduced several changes within the Taxation regime cross the economic sectors. The Act was assented into law on November 25th, 2024 and effected early this year.

The enactment of the 2024/2025 Financial Act, made changes to Business Profit Tax (BPT), Withholding Tax (WHT), Excise Tax, Customs Duties, and other rates applicable to various sectors.

