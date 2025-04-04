Museveni concludes two-day visit to South Sudan

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has concluded his two-day state visit to South Sudan, where he held talks with President Salva Kiir on key bilateral issues and met with the signatories of the 2018 peace agreement to assess its implementation progress.

President Kiir bid farewell to Museveni at Juba Airport on Friday, April 4, after a series of meetings the Office of the President described as “productive.”

The visit began with a bilateral meeting between the two leaders and key ministers to discuss areas for deeper collaboration between their countries.

President Museveni met with various political parties, including representatives from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO).

This meeting sought to encourage dialogue and cooperation among South Sudanese factions, an essential component in the country’s ongoing efforts toward stability and peace.

President Museveni also held talks with the signatories of South Sudan’s peace agreement to assess the current progress of its implementation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc described the visit as “successful,” highlighting the positive outcomes of the discussions and their potential to strengthen ties and progress on the peace agreement.

