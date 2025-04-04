4th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Museveni concludes two-day visit to South Sudan

Museveni concludes two-day visit to South Sudan

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir escorts President Yoweri Museveni to his plane at Juba Airport on Friday, April 4, 2025. – Courtesy of the Office of the President

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has concluded his two-day state visit to South Sudan, where he held talks with President Salva Kiir on key bilateral issues and met with the signatories of the 2018 peace agreement to assess its implementation progress.

President Kiir bid farewell to Museveni at Juba Airport on Friday, April 4, after a series of meetings the Office of the President described as “productive.”

The visit began with a bilateral meeting between the two leaders and key ministers to discuss areas for deeper collaboration between their countries.

President Museveni met with various political parties, including representatives from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO).

This meeting sought to encourage dialogue and cooperation among South Sudanese factions, an essential component in the country’s ongoing efforts toward stability and peace.

President Museveni also held talks with the signatories of South Sudan’s peace agreement to assess the current progress of its implementation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc described the visit as “successful,” highlighting the positive outcomes of the discussions and their potential to strengthen ties and progress on the peace agreement.

Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 3

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting 4

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting

Published March 31, 2025

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue 5

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published April 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Museveni concludes two-day visit to South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

SSRA collects SSP36 billion in March, exceeding target

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan sets sight on AI investment with digital transformation: Official

Published 7 hours ago

AU panel meeting with stakeholders calls for de-escalation, release of political detainees

Published 9 hours ago

Meet Khaled el‑Enany, Egypt’s candidate for UNESCO Director-General position

Published 10 hours ago

Researcher urges non-involvement of traditional leaders in politics

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.