“SSPDF is here to protect you” – Mundri East official assures frightened civilians

The Acting Commissioner of Western Equatoria’s Mundri East County has assured residents that the recent deployment of SSPDF forces to Kadiba Payam is aimed to stabilize security in the area.

Zelpha Daua’s remarks came after some residents started fleeing in fear of renewed fighting after the South Sudan People’s Liberation Forces (SSPDF) were deployed to Kadiba Payam.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, commissioner Daua reiterated that the deployment is a precautionary measure intended to reassure civilians and prevent further displacement.

“I want to clarify the situation in Kadiba. There has been no fighting there. The deployment of government forces is in line with the peace agreement, which has yet to be fully implemented,” she said.

She urged the residents to remain calm and dismiss, saying rumours of impending conflict were unfounded and only served to incite unnecessary fear and panic.

“…. I am currently serving as the acting commissioner, responsible for administrative, political, and security matters in Greater Mundri. Please don’t believe rumors suggesting our area lacks peace — that is not true. We have more peace now than before, from Kadiba in Mundri East to Mundri West and Mvolo,” she assured.

Kadiba Payam, located in Mundri East County, experienced significant insecurity and displacement last year due to conflicts involving armed groups and intercommunal tensions.

These challenges have continued to impact stability and hinder the return of displaced residents.

