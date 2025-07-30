30th July 2025

SSPDF, UPDF chiefs to deescalate tensions after deadly Kajo-Keji clashes

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Past scenes where a village in KajoKeji was burnt amid simmering border tension. | Office of the Governor/Facebook.

The SSPDF Chief of Defense Force and his Ugandan Counterpart, UPDF, have agreed on mechanisms to deescalate tension along the Kajo-Keji-Uganda border, according to the army spokesperson.

The move comes after SSPDF and UPDF forces exchanged fire in Kangapo Payam of Kajo-Keji County on Monday.

In a press release by Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, the clashes that took place on Monday, July 28, 2025, resulted in casualties on both sides, though it did not specify the number.

According to Major General Lul Ruai Koang, the SSPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Dau Aturjong, contacted his Ugandan counterpart following the incident.

He said the two army leaders agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities and to form a joint investigation committee to ascertain the circumstances that led to the military confrontation.

Although the statement didn’t state the reason for the confrontation, Gen Lul said that the established Joint Technical Border Committee will continue with its work aimed at finding peaceful solutions to recurrent border-related disputes.

According to the Kajo-Keji County Commissioner, the attack was a result of a border dispute

As a result, thousands of civilians have been displaced and several others feared dead following an alleged attack by the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Kangapo II Payam on Monday

