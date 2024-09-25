SSPDF recovers 6 bus abductees, 8 still missing -Gen. Lul

South Sudan army has said 6 abductees of the Juba-Nimule Road attack that left one dead and score injured have been released.

On Tuesday, a passenger bus registered under Bebeto Coaches with registration number SSD 089Z was attacked between Nyerjebe and Kubi areas of Lokiliri Payam.

The SSPDF confirmed one died, 8 injured and about 7 to 14 people were abducted.

Speaking to the media , Lul Ruai confirmed the release of the abductees including 2 Sudanese, 2 Ugandans, 1 Rwandan and 1 South Sudanese.

Lul said the abductees were captured by NAS assailants who looted all their valuables including gadgets, cash and passports.

He added that a commander later set them free on claims that the attacks aim at the government and not civilians.

“They (alleged rebels) were told to go back. Then they found their way back with a lot of difficulties. Then after a short while, they bumped onto some youth that were farming.

“We dispatched our security forces to the scene and they were following the footprints of the rebels. Fortunately, they went and met with the former abductees and led them back to the main road.

“They were put on a military and were taken to the vehicle and brought here to Juba.

Lul reiterated that the fate of the eight other missing abductees still rest on the shoulders of the abductors.

For his part, a representative from the Ugandan embassy in Juba appreciated the army’s effort in facilitating the freed abductors.

Kabugudho Anthony, a counselor and political attaché at the Juba-based Ugandan embassy said another Ugandan was rescued on Monday in a separate incident.

“We thank you, the government of South Sudan. We thank you, the SSPDF. We have been together in this, and we shall continue being together in this until it is solved,” he said adding that “Among the people who have been rescued, yesterday (Wednesday) one Ugandan.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Salvation Front NAS refuted any involvement in the Monday bus attack.

