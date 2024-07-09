You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | SSPDF assures “100% security” on 13th Independence Day Celebrations
The South Sudan People’s Defense Force’s leadership has assured the citizens of what it says a 100 percent security during this Independence Day Celebrations.
South Sudan has not just been grappling with economy challenges but also insecurity in parts of the country due to rebellion, inter-communal conflict, revenge killing, cattle raiding, child abduction and banditry.
States such as Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Lakes, Jonglei, and Abyei Administrative have often experience different forms of insecurity.
In a one minute and 13 seconds video clip yesterday, Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai said, the army will ensure the citizen celebrate in a free environment, free of harassment, intimidation and insecurity.
He also took the moment to salute fallen heroes and heroines while wishing the citizens a happy Independence Day celebration.
