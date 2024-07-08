9th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Authors: Chany Ninrew | Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaks at the officiation of the Bank of South Sudan headquarters in Jondoru, Jebel, Juba. July 8, 2924. (Photo: Lou Neslon/Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir said the new headquarters of the Bank of South Sudan which he inaugurated on Monday is a gift to citizens on the country’s 13th Anniversary of Independence.

The construction of the grand multi-purpose building in Jebel suburb of Juba was launched in February 2022 and was expected to be complete in February this year – being at least five months behind schedule.

The premises, constructed by Shandong Construction Company, will accommodate the entire Central Bank staff, shaping the face of the country’s financial institution.

The facility has 12 floors and a conference center that can host more than 500 people, in addition to a vast recreational center containing a sports gym, restaurant and other amenities.

“Your excellencies, it is my pleasure to open this landmark financial structure today,” Kiir said in his address to senior officials.

“As we prepare to celebrate the most important day, that is the independence day, I present this new headquarters as a gift to our citizens.”

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials including ministers, advisors, head of financial institutions and diplomats including the Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, whose country’s construction firm was the contractor.

The president also said the independence of the Bank of South  Sudan, which he declared in May this year, will allow it to deliver on its core mandate.

The president invoked a constitutional provision that provided for the independence of the Bank to execute its statutory and supervisory functions – in line with implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

The Bank of South Sudan is an independent monetary institution established in 2011 to maintain price stability and promote a healthy domestic economy.

It has inaugurated eight branches across the country to provide essential banking services, support economic development, and ensure financial stability. These include branches in Aweil, Nimule, Malakal, Wau, Yei, Rumbek, Kuajok and Bor.

South Sudan is grappling with severe inflation as the national currency weakened against the US dollar after a major pipeline transporting 60 percent of the crude oil to Port Sudan broke down in February 2024.

The situation has left civil servants unpaid for months while triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices and leaving families struggling to feed themselves.

Kiir also encouraged the Bank staff to support the leadership and cooperate with other institutions to advance policies of the government.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 1

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 2

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 3

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 4

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant 5

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published 7 hours ago

Lowoi youths abandon farms to guard children against abductors: MP

Published 9 hours ago

Rwandan Community joins Juba Council in Kigali-inspired clean city project

Published 9 hours ago

New hurdle in Tumaini Initiative as SSOMA rejects integration into R-TGONU

Published 10 hours ago

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published 11 hours ago

Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside M23 in east DRC: UN experts

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!