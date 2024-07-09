Kiir accepts September China-Africa Summit invite

The Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan says President Salva Kiir has accepted an invitation to attend China-Africa summit in Beijing in September this year.

“In September this year, a new summit of the forum on China-Africa cooperation will be held in Beijing, H.E. the President Salva Kiir Mayardit has accepted the invitation to attend the summit to discuss further development and cooperation between China and African countries, including South Sudan, ” said MA Qiang on Monday during the inauguration of the Bank of South Sudan new headquarters in Juba.

MA Qiang said the summit will explore ways of deepening relations between his country and Africa, including South Sudan.

The diplomat added that the meeting will discuss infrastructure, education, and agriculture among others.

“The Chinese government will take this opportunity to explore cooperation opportunities with South Sudan to strengthen diplomatic cooperation in infrastructure, construction, agriculture, education among other things to achieve mutual benefits and yielding results and strive to deepen the relationship between our countries.”

Qiang said the invite is part of China and South Sudan bilateral relations.

This will help South Sudan achieve diversified economic development under the forum of China-Africa cooperation,” Qiang added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter