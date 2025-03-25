SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

The SSPDF and SPLA-IO spokespersons have traded accusations of escalation amid the “pull back” of an army unit from Nyamini military base on Monday and a subsequent airstrike on SPLA-IO cantonment site in Wunaliet that evening.



On March 24, army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said that the military faction under Dr. Riek Machar was preparing for an offensive, prompting the army to withdraw from the Nyamini area to prevent clashes.

However, SPLA-IO spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said their cantonment site in Wunaliet, 15 kilometers from Juba, was bombed that evening, accusing the SSPDF of the attack.

Col. Lam said the airstrike on the cantonment site was a provocative action and a violation of the Revitalized Agreement.

The incident follows the ongoing violence in Upper Nile State, which has heightened fears of confrontation and a possibility that the country may return to civil war.

“This evening at about 1900 hours, SSPDF bombarded randomly the SPLA-IO cantonment site. This provocative action is a violation of the R-ARCSS,” said Lam.

He said the group strongly condemns “this SSPDF planned act and calls for urgent intervention from the International Community to stop this violence that is being waged by the SSPDF.”

Following the attack, attempts to contact SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai were futile. But in a statement on social media, Gen. Lul said he was gathering first-hand information to respond.

“This brief message, serves to inform all media agencies that, the Office of SSPDF Spokesperson will issue a statement as soon as all relevant information is received from operational and base commanders on the ground at Nyamini and the surrounding areas including Wunliet.”

On Monday morning, Gen. Lul had accused the SPLA-IO forces of intending to advance towards an army post for military confrontations, in a statement to state-owned television SSBC at Juba International Airport.

As a result, Lul said the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen. Dr. Paul Nang Majok and the force commander, instructed the troops to pull back to avoid engaging with the SPLA-IO group engaged in reconnaissance.

“This (Monday) morning, there was another recce that was clearly in military formation, a formation that showed that they were ready for combat. They came very close to our post at Nyamuni (Central Equatoria State),” he said.

“We also had a recce that was out to conduct a regular observatory mission. The recce advanced towards them because we do not want to engage in unintentional confrontations, the base commander ordered our forces to pull back in order to avoid imminent clashes.”

“The report was immediately sent to the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Dr. Paul Nang Majok, on the situation that is developing and he quickly instructed them to pull back, the Reiki team to pull back so that to clashes with SPLA-IO forces that are clearly in offensive position and ready to engage us.”

