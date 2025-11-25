25th November 2025

Activist welcomes Jonglei-Pibor peace conference, urges action

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Activist Bol Deng Bol is the head of the Bor-based civil society group INTREPID-South Sudan -Photo credit: Bol Deng Bol Facebook profile

Civil society activist Bol Deng Bol has welcomed the ongoing peace conference in Bor, saying dialogue remains the most effective means of ending years of violence between communities in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).

His remarks come a day after both sides exchanged abducted women and children—one of the most significant gestures of cooperation seen in recent years.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Deng Bol, the Executive Director of Intrepid South Sudan, praised the leadership of both regions for embracing the initiative, particularly the GPAA Chief Administrator and his team “for coming to Jonglei State for this very noble purpose.”

Bol said communities in Jonglei and GPAA have suffered a long list of preventable hardships, noting that residents continue to face not only abductions and revenge killings, but also “treatable diseases, gender-based sexual violence, hunger, child abuse, negative cultural norms, and weak justice systems.”

“Jonglei Civil Society Network believes in dialogue as a means to curb the protracted and chronic violence between Jonglei and GPAA communities. We welcome the ongoing peace conference in Bor, which has already resulted in the exchange of abducted women and children,” he said.

“Our people have endured suffering for far too long—from abductions, revenge attacks, disease, and weak justice systems.

He urged participants at the peace conference to address the underlying issues fueling violence rather than limiting the engagement to symbolic exchanges.

“We are appealing to this forum to tackle the chronic impunity that has eroded trust, and to prioritize real service delivery instead of dialogue for the sake of it,” Bol added.

He added that the exchange of abductees should mark the beginning of sustained cooperation and renewed commitment to peace between the two regions.

