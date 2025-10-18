18th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   SPLM leadership rallies to forge new strategy

SPLM leadership rallies to forge new strategy

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 10 hours ago

SPLM Chairman President Salva Kiir meets with party leaders, including First Deputy Chairman Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel (left) and Secretary General Professor Paul Logale Jumi (right), on Friday to map out new strategies for the ruling party following recent high-profile defections.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — President Salva Kiir, in his capacity as the SPLM Chairman, held a high-level meeting with senior party leaders on Friday to address the current political landscape and map out a new strategic direction for the ruling party.

The leadership convened to “take stock” of the situation and focused their deliberations on strengthening the SPLM’s position by addressing key political, economic, and social agendas, according to SPLM Secretary General Professor Paul Logale Jumi.

“We are committed to driving party cohesion and national development to benefit the people of South Sudan,” Logale told the press after the meeting.

The urgent meeting came just days after Nhial Deng Nhial, a long-time senior SPLM leader and former close ally of President Kiir, quit the ruling party to launch a new political force, the South Sudan Salvation Movement.

Nhial, formerly a member of the SPLM Political Bureau, sharply criticised the current party leadership for “abandoning the founding vision of Dr John Garang” and accused them of dismantling the SPLM vision.

He further charged the government with blocking elections and violating peace agreements to stay in power through term extensions.

Nhial called on the public to mobilize for a “second liberation” to pressure the government into holding “free and fair elections before the end of 2026.”

Attended by the party’s top brass—including First Deputy Chairman Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Second Deputy Chairperson Mary Apai, Third Deputy Chairperson Simon Kun Puoch, Secretary General Professor Paul Logale Jumi, and Second Deputy Secretary General Baba Medan Kalonyeli.

The Friday meeting signals the SPLM’s immediate push to unify its ranks and counter the challenge posed by its former senior member.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025 1

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Published October 12, 2025

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account 2

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

Published October 13, 2025

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party 3

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party

Published October 15, 2025

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang 4

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published October 17, 2025

SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army 5

SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army

Published October 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Special court sessions interfere with assembly calendar, says deputy speaker

Published 7 hours ago

SSPDF-Media Relations: Dialogue on ethics and patriotism

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir, UN Peacekeeping chief discuss cooperation amid global budget crisis

Published 9 hours ago

Over 78% of country’s veterans, ex-combatants have mental health needs, study finds

Published 9 hours ago

Minister Celto: ‘We are all traumatized’, mental health must be national priority”

Published 9 hours ago

SPLM leadership rallies to forge new strategy

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.