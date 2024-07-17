17th July 2024
SPLM-IO rejects initialed Tumaini Protocols

Author: Reporter | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, First Vice President of the republic of South Sudan - Courtesy

The SPLM-In Opposition has rejected the protocols of the Tumaini initiative and declared its withdrawal from the process, citing it has established alternative institutions to the 2018 peace accord.

According to the SPLM-IO Political Bureau, it deliberated on the Tumaini Protocols on Tuesday and found that besides repeating provisions of the R -ARCSS or laws, replacing or running to parallel with those of 2018.

It says the initiative has what it says arrogated to itself many roles including being a funder, a supervisor a coordinator, a convener of a donor conference, a funder manager, a monitor of the agreement, a guarantor and a governing authority.

The opposition also said the Tumaini undermines the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

These include the Security Supervision Mechanism, Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, National Transitional Committee, and  Strategic Defense and Security Review Board to be co-chaired by the parties to the 2018 agreement.,

Meanwhile, the SPLM-IO said the proposed National Leadership Council whose decision shall be final and not subject to approval by the Cabinet or Legislature has usurped the powers of the Presidency, Council of Ministers, the National Legislature and the National Security Council.

“In light of the above development, the SPLM/SPLA(IO) rejects the initialed protocols and declares its withdrawal from the Tumaini Initiative as it has deviated from the intended purpose of being an annexe to R-ARCSS and not a stand-alone agreement.

“We would like to reiterate our unwavering commitment to inclusive peace and implementation of the R-ARCSS as the only viable framework for attaining sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan.”

17th July 2024

