16th July 2024
Health ministry, partners roll out malaria vaccine

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 6 hours ago

Photo courtesy|Radio Miraya

The National Ministry of Health and its partners on Tuesday, 16/07/2024 launched the malaria vaccines targeting approximately 265,000 children in 28 malaria-burdened counties across the country.”

Last month, the ministry received over 645,000 doses, a joint effort of government, Gavi – The Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, WHO, and health partners in demonstrating the shared commitment to integrating the life-saving vaccines into the national immunization program.

This puts South Sudan among 12 countries on the African Continent that have included the vaccine in its immunization schedule.

Other countries that received the vaccine include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, and Sierra Leone.  The vaccine is said to be safe and effective in protecting children against malaria.

The roll out Tuesday of the R21 malaria vaccine under the theme, “Accelerating the Fight Against Malaria for Children Aged 5-18 Months in South Sudan,  is targeting counties in six states.

These are in Northern and Western Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Central Equatoria, Jonglei State and Eastern Equatoria States but excluding Kapoeta East County.

The selection of the counties and states was based on high malaria burden and the vaccination exercise is aimed at reducing the vice.

Minister of Health Yolanda Awel says, the initiative is part of her institution’s commitment to fighting the disease.

“Today we are launching the malaria vaccines, a very important element in our effort to alleviate the burden of this disease.

“Despite of our ongoing efforts, malaria continues to pose a severe threat to our nation. Each year, we face 2.8 million cases and 6,680 deaths translating into 7,630 cases and 18 deaths daily,” she said.

Hamida Lessako, UNCEF’s Country Representatives describes the launch of the vaccines as an achievement adding that this shows a testament that the government stand for the health and well-being of children.

“This achievement is a testament to the government of South Sudan’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of their children.

“UNICEF is fully committed and stands ready to collaborate with the government of South Sudan and the Ministry of Health in particular for the successful implementation of the Health Sector Project Transformation,” she added.

 

