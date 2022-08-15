SPLM-IO lawmakers back in parliament after presidency resolve

SPLM-IO lawmakers have announced they have resumed parliamentary duties days after the president urged them to call off their two-month strike.



This is according to Nhial Bol who is the Chairperson of the Livestock and Fisheries Committee at the August house.

Last week, the Presidency tasked the speaker of the R-TNLA to resolve the contentious issue that compelled SPLM –IO lawmakers to boycott parliamentary sittings in recent months.

The main opposition lawmakers have stayed out of the parliament for nearly two months now after the legislative assembly enacted the Political Parties Act.

They claimed the amendment was passed without a consensus.

The act stipulates that for a political party to be registered, it must have at least 500 members from each of the 10 states, yet others proposed just 300.

It also states that budget allocation to political parties shall be based on the outcome of general elections.

Weeks after the stalemate, the R-TNLA Speaker referred the matter to the Presidency for resolution.

But in a meeting last week, President Salva Kiir directed the house speaker to handle the matter, according to the spokesperson of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar.

Puot Both said Kiir and Machar agreed that the enactment of the Political Parties Act was not based on consensus, but rather on a power-driven majority.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, MP Nhial Bol said they have returned to resume sittings.

He said the parliament has already put a mechanism to resolve the issue which prompted their boycott two months ago.

“My message to the people of South Sudan, they should own this agreement, this is the only hope for them and nobody is allowed to violate it”, said Bol.

The national parliament is composed of 332 SPLM-IG members, 128 SPLM-IO members, 50 SSOA members, 30 other political party members and 10 former detainee members.

