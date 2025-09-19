SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In-opposition (SPLM-IO) has confirmed that Captain Luka Gathok Nyuon, an SPLA-IO officer and political detainee, died in custody on Thursday. He was one of 82 members of Riek Machar’s security personnel being held in Giada military base.

In a press statement issued on Friday, September 19, the SPLM-IO acting chairman, Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, said that Captain Gathok died at the Tiger Division facility in Juba at 7:00 AM Central Africa Time.

According to Oyet, Gathok’s death is attributed to the “abject conditions” and a “systematic denial of medical care” by the government in Juba.

The SPLM-IO also raised concerns about the denial of medical care for ten other political detainees who are reportedly in critical health conditions.

Captain Gathok was arrested following the detention of the First Vice President, Dr Riek Machar, who is currently in custody awaiting trial on serious charges, including treason and murder.

The SPLM-IO extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the entire community of Mayom County, Unity State, where Captain Gathok was from.

At the time of publication, there has been no comment from the SSPDF headquarters, and attempts to reach the SSPDF spokesperson by phone have been unsuccessful.

