Governor Mujung urges for renewed peace commitment ahead of International Peace Day

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has urged citizens to recommit to peace as the world prepares to mark the International Day of Peace.

Rabi Mujung Emmanuel said the day is a reminder that peace is about justice, harmony, and dignity, not just the absence of war.

Governor Mujung called on the citizens heed to the call the president for South Sudanese to reject violence, embrace dialogue, and unite to heal the country’s wounds.

The International Day of Peace is observed annually on 21 September. This year’s celebration in South Sudan will be marked under the theme: “Act Now for a Peaceful South Sudan.”

The United Nations says the day is dedicated to promoting peace through dialogue and by addressing the root causes of conflict.

Governor Mujung appealed to state officials, local leaders, youth, and citizens to take part in grassroots initiatives that turn peace into practical action.

“This year’s theme, ‘Act Now for a peaceful South Sudan’, reminds us that peace is not only the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, harmony, and dignity in our communities. I echo H. E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s call to reject violence, embrace dialogue, and unite to heal our nation’s wounds so that our children can inherit hope, security, and unity.

“I urge state ministers, county commissioners, administrators, traditional leaders, youth, and citizens as well as other stakeholders to engage in homegrown initiatives to ensure peace translates into practical action at the community level,” he said.

He also commended government institutions, partners, civil society, and the private sector for supporting peace efforts and encouraged them to continue working for lasting stability in Central Equatoria State.