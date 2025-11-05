Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

The court also directed that each accused be granted individual access to medical doctors.

The ruling followed an application submitted by the defense team, which raised concerns about the conditions of the accused in detention.

The ruling was read by Judge Stephen Simon, a member of the special court panel.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the defense failed to specify which of the accused required medical attention or additional food.

According to court records, the defense filed its application on October 22, while the prosecution responded on October 29.

During Wednesday’s sitting, the 18th session of the trial, the defense informed the court about the absence of the fourth and sixth accused, who were reported to be unwell.

The defense team concluded its cross-examination of the lead investigator, Major General Basilio Thomas Wani, after a lengthy questioning session.

Presiding Judge Justice James Alala adjourned the hearing to November 10, 2025, when the prosecution is expected to begin its re-cross examination of the investigator.

