5th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Justice | News   |   Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Presiding Judge James Alala (center) and his colleagues oversee the trial for Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused in the Nasir Incident case, Wednesday, October 1, 2025. (Photo: Eye Radio/Moses Awan)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –  The special court trying the suspended First Vice President and seven co-accused has ruled that some detainees be allowed additional food from their families and one hour of sunlight each day under strict supervision by the National Security Service.

The court also directed that each accused be granted individual access to medical doctors.

The ruling followed an application submitted by the defense team, which raised concerns about the conditions of the accused in detention.

The ruling was read by Judge Stephen Simon, a member of the special court panel.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the defense failed to specify which of the accused required medical attention or additional food.

According to court records, the defense filed its application on October 22, while the prosecution responded on October 29.

During Wednesday’s sitting, the 18th session of the trial, the defense informed the court about the absence of the fourth and sixth accused, who were reported to be unwell.

The defense team concluded its cross-examination of the lead investigator, Major General Basilio Thomas Wani, after a lengthy questioning session.

Presiding Judge Justice James Alala adjourned the hearing to November 10, 2025, when the prosecution is expected to begin its re-cross examination of the investigator.

Popular Stories
President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 1

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 2

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales 3

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales

Published October 30, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 4

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push 5

Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push

Published October 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US strips protected status for South Sudanese nationals

Published 53 minutes ago

Newly appointed officials sworn in, Kiir urges service and unity

Published 5 hours ago

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published 5 hours ago

Governor Mujung orders tough action after six children abducted in CES

Published 5 hours ago

IOM commends Malakal efforts, calls for stronger partners’ support for returnees

Published 8 hours ago

Traditional kingdoms unite to support South Sudan’s peace, governance efforts

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.