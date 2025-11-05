Governor Mujung orders tough action after six children abducted in CES

Governor Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel ordered a crackdown on illicit alcohol and drug abuse and instituted tough security measures after six children were abducted at Aru Junction on Sunday. The State Minister of Local Government, Leon Abe Brown, made the announcement.

In a statement on governor’s press unit page, dated 5th November, Governor Mujung condemned the abductions during a security meeting held on Tuesday at Kator Block in Juba City Council, which he chaired.

He directed the security apparatus to intensify vigilance and strengthen community surveillance to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, Leon Abe Brown, said security forces are pursuing the perpetrators, who remain at large.

Two of the six abducted children were rescued on the same day, while efforts continue to recover the remaining four and bring the culprits to justice.

The meeting also discussed the growing abuse of illicit alcohol and drugs, particularly among youth — a trend officials say contributes to rising cases of suicide, violence, and social disorder.

The Central Equatoria State Security Committee resolved to launch operations targeting the sale and production of illicit substances, while also intensifying public awareness campaigns on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

Abe said the State Ministries of Information and Communication, Peace Building, and Gender, Child and Social Welfare have been tasked to lead these campaigns.

Additionally, the Committee instructed the Juba County Commissioner and the Mayor of Juba City Council to reorganize congested market areas to improve safety, facilitate emergency response, and promote urban order.

Abe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating child abductions, drug abuse, and related crimes, and called on the public to cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace and security.

He said the overall situation across Central Equatoria remains calm.

Editor’s Note:

An earlier version of this story incorrectly featured a photo of a former Central Equatoria State Governor, Major General Augustino Jadallah instead of the incumbent, Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel. The error has since been corrected. We regret the mistake and apologize for any confusion it may have caused.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter