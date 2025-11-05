Newly appointed officials sworn in, Kiir urges service and unity

The newly appointed government officials have been sworn in before President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who urged them to focus on service delivery, peace, and national unity.

Speaking at the ceremony in Juba, President Kiir reminded the appointees to serve the interests of the nation above all else.

Those sworn in include Tut Gatluak Manime as Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs, Africano Mande Gedima as Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Bak Chol as Minister of Finance and Planning, and Moulana Athian Akec Ong’a as Head of the Legal Department.

They were appointed through a Republican Decree on Monday, replacing their dismissed predecessors.

President Kiir also called on the officials to uphold integrity, accountability, and teamwork in carrying out their duties, saying the government remains committed to building strong institutions and addressing the country’s economic challenges.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access Previous Post