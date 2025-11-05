5th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Newly appointed officials sworn in, Kiir urges service and unity

Newly appointed officials sworn in, Kiir urges service and unity

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

The officials were appointed on Monday|Courtesy

The newly appointed government officials have been sworn in before President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who urged them to focus on service delivery, peace, and national unity.

Speaking at the ceremony in Juba, President Kiir reminded the appointees to serve the interests of the nation above all else.

Those sworn in include Tut Gatluak Manime as Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs, Africano Mande Gedima as Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Bak Chol as Minister of Finance and Planning, and Moulana Athian Akec Ong’a as Head of the Legal Department.

They were appointed through a Republican Decree on Monday, replacing their dismissed predecessors.

President Kiir also called on the officials to uphold integrity, accountability, and teamwork in carrying out their duties, saying the government remains committed to building strong institutions and addressing the country’s economic challenges.

Popular Stories
President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 1

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 2

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales 3

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales

Published October 30, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 4

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push 5

Kiir’s UAE Mission: Foreign Ministry confirms economic potential push

Published October 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US strips protected status for South Sudanese nationals

Published 53 minutes ago

Newly appointed officials sworn in, Kiir urges service and unity

Published 5 hours ago

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published 5 hours ago

Governor Mujung orders tough action after six children abducted in CES

Published 5 hours ago

IOM commends Malakal efforts, calls for stronger partners’ support for returnees

Published 8 hours ago

Traditional kingdoms unite to support South Sudan’s peace, governance efforts

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.