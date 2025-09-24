Special Court adjourns proceedings to allow preparation, public convenience

The Special Court has adjourned proceedings to next Monday to allow the parties sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming session, enable the court to review the written submissions, and allow the public to go about their day-to-day activities without disruption.

Presiding Judge James Alala announced this on Wednesday while outlining the three key reasons for the adjournment.

“It’s the view of the court to conduct these trials daily,” Judge Alala said. “But we realized that this is not giving a chance to the parties to properly prepare for the next session.

Number two: for the court to have time to look into the written pleas by the parties.

Number three: for the public at large to be given a chance to exercise its work normally.”

Judge Alala also acknowledged the efforts of security forces in maintaining order around the court premises, but emphasized the need to balance public safety with the rights of citizens to carry out their daily routines without interference.

“We recognized the work of the security forces in controlling the situation, and this is good,” he added. “But also, there is a need to consider the needs of the citizens to go to their work without being disturbed.”

The decision has been welcomed by observers who had raised concerns over the logistical challenges posed by the ongoing hearings, including traffic congestion and restricted access to nearby businesses.

Proceedings are scheduled to resume next Monday, when both parties are expected to return to court with additional submissions and responses in the high-profile case.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection Previous Post