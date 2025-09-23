23rd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Justice | National News | News   |   Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection

Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Justice James Alala Deng at the swearing-in of Chief Justice Benjamin Baak, July 22, 2025. Credit: Office of the President

The Special Court, trying suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar will on Wednesday examine a defence objection challenging its jurisdiction and the claim that its formation violates the constitution, Presiding Judge James Alala said on Tuesday.

“We are going to put up the session so that we can look into the application raised for the defence session tomorrow, at the same time,” said Presiding Judge James Alala on Tuesday, while adjourning the high-profile trial of suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and seven co-accused.

The defence team had renewed its objection to the jurisdiction of the Special Court, arguing that the court’s formation violates the country’s constitution and should not proceed with hearing the case.

The Tuesday’s trial resumed following Monday’s adjournment, which had been granted to give the defence time to study the prosecution’s written response to its earlier challenge.

Lead defence counsel Dr Geri Raimondo reiterated that the charges stem from a ceasefire violation—an issue, he argued, that should fall under the mechanisms outlined in the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement, rather than be tried in a criminal court.

“The peace revitalised agreement provides a mechanism for resolution on ceasefire violations through the CTSAMVM,” Dr Raimondo told the court.

“This court lacks jurisdiction over the subject matter. Its formation contravenes our constitution.”

The prosecution, however, dismissed the objection as unfounded and submitted a 14-page response supported by appendices, asserting that the Special Court, established by the President of the Supreme Court, operates within the confines of the Transitional Constitution.

Disputes also arose during the session over the involvement of legal representatives for victims of the Nasir violence. The defence argued these lawyers should not be part of the prosecution team, a claim also rejected by the prosecution.

The trial centres on a violent incident earlier this year in Nasir, Upper Nile State, in which over 250 government soldiers were reportedly killed.

Dr Machar and his co-accused face charges including treason, conspiracy to rebel, murder and crimes against humanity.

The case continues on Wednesday, with the court expected to rule on the defence’s jurisdictional challenge before any further proceedings.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 1

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 2

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 3

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 4

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 5

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection

Published 8 hours ago

US embassy condemns attack on WFP boat delivering aid in Jonglei’s New Fangak

Published 8 hours ago

CES Women’s Union urges govt to fulfil funding pledge, pleads for First Lady’s intervention

Published 9 hours ago

Activist raises concern over socio-economic impact of Machar trial

Published 11 hours ago

VP Lagu in New York: Government fully committed to implementing 2018 Peace deal

Published 11 hours ago

Three West African countries to quit International Criminal Court

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.