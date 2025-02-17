South Sudan’s path to food self-sufficiency: Experts call for urgent action

South Sudan possesses the land, resources and potential to feed itself. Yet, unlocking this potential requires urgent and coordinated action. Experts ask: What steps must be taken to transform the country’s food system and ensure long-term food security?

This critical question was at the center of a high-level panel discussion on food systems in protracted crises, held in Juba.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Swiss Development Cooperation, and Welthungerhilfe (WHH), the event brought together key government ministries, development banks, representatives of UN agencies, diplomatic missions, national and international NGOs, academia, and the private sector.

They emphasized that a truly sustainable food system is more than just its individual sectors—it is an interconnected network that must consider people, the environment, and the broader ecosystem.

“A sustainable food system puts people at the center – as producer, processor or consumer. It ensures food security and nutrition for all by taking a holistic approach, said Dr. Björn Niere, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in South Sudan.

“It will respect the economic, social and environmental bases to generate food and nutrition for future generations. And it needs to be able to cope with multidimensional and complex challenges, including a growing population and climate change.”

Despite years of political and economic instabilities, South Sudan has demonstrated its agricultural potential with the Aweil Rice Scheme continuing to produce minimal food despite the overwhelming floods.

FAO Country Representative, Meshack Malo said the scheme’s resilience to climate-related disasters highlights the scheme’s possibility of overcoming environmental obstacles with the right investments.

“The Aweil Rice Scheme has great potential, and its transformation into an irrigation scheme will further improve productivity. Private sector engagement is crucial, as progressive farmers are already playing a role in expanding agricultural production,” Malo emphasized.

South Sudan’s protracted humanitarian crises are deepened by conflict, extreme effects of climate change, disease outbreaks, economic crisis and the impact of the ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan.

Last year, the Humanitarian Community projected that 9.3 million people – 69 per cent of South Sudan’s total population of 13.4 million – would require some form of humanitarian assistance in 2025.

While launching the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), the body of relief agencies appealed for US$1.7 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 5.4 million people experiencing the most acute needs.

The Aweil Rice Scheme is a national project established by the Sudanese government in 1944. It has been the biggest rice farm in the country so far, stretching over about 11,000 hectares.

But since the South Sudan government inherited it upon independence, production had been crippled until August 2023, when the Ministry of Agriculture, UN’s food agencies and World Bank revived the scheme on a minimum capacity.

According to the high-level panel, for South Sudan’s food system to thrive, clear government policies and increased investment in agriculture are needed.

Dr. Tony Ngalamu, Associate Professor at the University of Juba, stressed the importance of policies that support farmers, improve market access, and encourage private sector engagement to drive sustainable food production.

“National food systems pathways are essential for advancing food security. To achieve meaningful progress, we need to focus on three key priorities: securing finance, ensuring peace, and strengthening the interface between agricultural systems. Farmers must be at the center of these interventions,” said Dr. Ngalamu.

On his part, Hon. Dr. John Kanisio, Undersecretary and National Convener for food systems at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, reiterated that South Sudan has the capacity to feed itself.

“But we must strengthen our local food production systems. Relying on imports and food aid is not a long-term solution. Investing in local farmers and agribusinesses will create jobs and improve food security,” he added.

Stakeholders also suggested that a functioning food system is not just about producing more food, but also about making food accessible and affordable.

They recommend investment in supply chains, transportation, and market infrastructure is critical to ensuring food reaches those who need it most.

“The transition from humanitarian assistance to resilience is critical. We need to focus on building food systems that support local authorities and increase coordination with diverse actors to ensure food accessibility and affordability.”

“To achieve this, the transition must be intentional, ensuring that the most vulnerable are prioritized. Collaboration should be at the center, with active participation from all actors to foster coordination, inclusivity, and shared benefits,” stated Miyuki Yamashita, Head of Food Systems and Resilience at the World Food Programme.

The discussion also emphasized the need to empower farmers with knowledge, tools, and market access, enabling them to transition from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture.

Empowering youth in agriculture is critical for the long-term sustainability of South Sudan’s food systems, requiring targeted financial inclusion, skills development, and market access to drive innovation, employment, and resilience in the sector.

Similarly, women often face significant barriers such as limited access to land, credit, and training. Ensuring gender-inclusive policies is key to strengthening the country’s food system.

“Women play a critical role in agricultural production and social cohesion. However, they continue to face barriers such as limited access to land, finance, and decision-making spaces,” said Lansana Wonneh, Programme Manager, at South Sudan Women’s Social and Economic Empowerment Project (SSWSEEP), UN Women.

“Addressing these inequalities requires the development of policies that support their empowerment and meaningful participation in food systems,” Mr. Wonneh added.

“We must rethink our approach. Agroecology and climate-resilient farming methods can help farmers produce more food while protecting the environment. But it will take collective action—from government, donors, and communities—to build a truly sustainable food system,” added Bettina Iseli, Chief Program Officer from Welthungerhilfe headquarters in Germany.

“Development organizations play a key role in supporting local food systems, but the real change must come from within. We need to empower farmers with the right skills, tools, and market access to make agriculture a sustainable livelihood,” said Ania Okinczyc, Country Director of Welthungerhilfe South Sudan.

The panelists agreed that South Sudan’s journey to food self-sufficiency requires urgent and coordinated action. Greater security, investment in sustainable farming, and supportive policies are essential for ensuring a thriving agricultural sector.

With the right approach, South Sudan has the potential to become self-sufficient in food production, reducing its reliance on imports and food aid while fostering economic growth and resilience, it concluded.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican Previous Post