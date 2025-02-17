You are here: Home | National News | News | Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican
Pope Francis is being treated for a “complex clinical situation” and will remain in hospital for as long as necessary, the Vatican has said.
The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday to undergo treatment and tests for bronchitis.
In an update on Monday, the Vatican has said the pontiff has a “polymicrobial infection” of his respiratory tract, which has required a change in his treatment.
Before his admission last week, the Pope had bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to read prepared speeches at events.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Monday that the pontiff was in good spirits.
A short statement on his condition said: “All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalisation.”
Over the weekend, the Vatican said the Pope’s condition was stable and that he’d been told to have “complete rest” to aid his recovery.
He was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday in St Peter’s Square or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year.
The Argentine pontiff has spent nearly 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
He previously spent three nights at the same hospital in March 2023 for bronchitis treatment.
In December the same year, he was forced to cancel his trip to the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 climate summit because of another bout of illness.
He has suffered a number of health issues throughout his life, including having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21.
Published 39 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.