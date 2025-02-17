17th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican

Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican

Author: Reporter | Published: 2 hours ago

Pope Francis regularly urges better treatment of those who flee their homes for a better life elsewhere (MIGUEL RIOPA)

Pope Francis is being treated for a “complex clinical situation” and will remain in hospital for as long as necessary, the Vatican has said.

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday to undergo treatment and tests for bronchitis.

In an update on Monday, the Vatican has said the pontiff has a “polymicrobial infection” of his respiratory tract, which has required a change in his treatment.

Before his admission last week, the Pope had bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to read prepared speeches at events.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Monday that the pontiff was in good spirits.

A short statement on his condition said: “All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalisation.”

Over the weekend, the Vatican said the Pope’s condition was stable and that he’d been told to have “complete rest” to aid his recovery.

He was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday in St Peter’s Square or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year.

The Argentine pontiff has spent nearly 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He previously spent three nights at the same hospital in March 2023 for bronchitis treatment.

In December the same year, he was forced to cancel his trip to the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 climate summit because of another bout of illness.

He has suffered a number of health issues throughout his life, including having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle 1

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published February 10, 2025

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey 2

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey

Published February 11, 2025

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle 3

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

Published February 11, 2025

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO 4

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO

Published February 14, 2025

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation 5

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Published February 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Koryom sinks Nile City to bottom, El Merriekh batters Bentiu City in SSPL

Published 39 mins ago

South Sudan’s path to food self-sufficiency: Experts call for urgent action

Published 2 hours ago

Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. aid freeze directly affects 70,000 people with HIV in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

With two-year extension awaiting launch, activist questions R-TGONU’s political will

Published 4 hours ago

Ambassador Juach reassures Ugandan traders on business safety

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.