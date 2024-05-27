South Sudanese musicians urged to end online feuds

South Sudanese music fans have rebuked singers over recurrent social media spats, urging them to behave like celebrities and focus on making music.

The music fans who spoke to Eye Radio’s Top 10 Music Countdown on Sunday, made the comments following a series of social media feuds involving several artistes in an apparent ploy to attract internet traffic.

The latest war of words fitted singers Lady Kola and Silver X against Queen Zee and her cohorts, as both sides engaged in a slanging match exposing their personal and dating lives.

“I want them to change the way they sing and behave. Other than dissing each other, they should sing about things that will benefit themselves and their fans,” said Ojang from Wau.

Another Eye Radio listener, Savior from Jebel Yesua, called on the South Sudan Artistes Union to draft and implement a code of ethic to guide the musicians.

On her part, Mama Mary, a regular caller at Eye Radio, said it is time the singers respect themselves and focus on developing their careers.

“I want tell my South Sudanese artist them to have respect to what they are doing. They shouldn’t do shameful things like abusing people or taking bad pictures in promoting their content.”

Brezzy Baraka, from Wau also said he believes the behavior of South Sudanese singers has shown that they do not have a vision to achieve any regional or international breakthrough.

“They don’t have vision and don’t know who they are. Their music is supposed to communicate a message or entertain, and their career should be anchored on hard work,” he said.

He also said one of the challenges hindering the progress of South Sudanese musicians is plagiarism.

He claims many artistes in the country are not original with their contents and steal songs and beats from elsewhere.

“I wish our artist should focus on bringing people together because it’s them who could bring peace through music because we have been raised with tribalism and hatred,” said Angelo Riak from Renk.

