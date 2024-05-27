28th May 2024
Parties close to agreement in Nairobi peace talks: Activist

Parties close to agreement in Nairobi peace talks: Activist

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 12 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

Activist Edmond Yakani said parties to the Kenya-led peace negotiation have demonstrated an encouraging spirit, adding that they have already narrowed their differences on a number of items.

Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said the government and the opposition parties have reached negotiation documents on political governance, security, justice and economics.

“I would like to inform the citizens that the spirit here in Nairobi is okay, the spirit is encouraging we are narrowing gaps,” he said.

“As I said before that we have already reached negotiation documents on political governance, security, justice and economics.”

The activist, currently attending the talks, said the civil society will present a proposal on Trust and Confidence Building among the delegates of the negotiating parties and stakeholders.

Yakani said in a WhatsApp statement to Eye Radio, the gaps between the parties are narrowing and it is possible a deal could be signed soon.

The Nairobi peace talks began on 9th May 2024 with focus on governance, justice, security, and the economy, among others.

 

 

 

 

Parties close to agreement in Nairobi peace talks: Activist

