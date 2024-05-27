Boy hacked to death by thugs in Torit

An 18-year-old boy was hacked to death by a criminal gang who stormed a pub and unleashed an indiscriminate machete attack in Torit of Eastern Equatoria State on Saturday, an official said.

The Mayor of Torit Municipal Council said the notorious boys commonly known as niggers, escalated their attack to the main town and other residential areas – chopping and beating people indiscriminately.

Mustapha Albino Zechariah said the violence inflicted fatal machete injuries on Toby Matin. Four others have been hospitalized, including a girl, besides those already discharged.

“There is a group of niggers who started attacking a party in Club Africana in Torit and started chopping some boys leading to the death of one of them,” he said.

“They went to the main town and other residential areas, beating and chopping people indiscriminately. I got a girl who was cut as they were targeting the brother who was also beaten.”

Mayor Albino said at least 16 boys have been arrested and will be arraigned in court soon.

