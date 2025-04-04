4th April 2025
South Sudan sink to 170th in latest FIFA ranking

South Sudan sink to 170th in latest FIFA ranking

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

The Bright Stars Photo/SSFA

(Eye Radio) – The South Sudan men’s football team has dropped from 165th to 170th among global football nations, according to the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

South Sudan are now among the bottom seven teams in Africa.

Recently, between December 2024 and March 2025, the Bright Stars played in various African championships including African Nations Championship Qualifiers with one match win against Rwanda, and a loss to Rwanda.

While in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, South Sudan lost to DR Congo by 1-0 and draw 1-1 with Sudan.

In the FIFA global rankings, a total of 245 international matches have influenced the latest FIFA rankings, including World Cup qualifiers and Nations League fixtures. The top five teams in the world are Argentina as the 1st after 1-0 win over Uruguay and 4-1 over Brazil.

Spain is 2nd, climbing one place as France comes 3rd after a loss to Croatia.

England is 4th while Brazil is in the 5th place.

While the top 5 African teams in FIFA rankings are Morocco in 12th position, topping African teams in Africa while Senegal and Egypt are in the 19th and 32nd places, marking them as 2nd and 3rd respectively in Africa.

South Sudan will need to improve in upcoming matches to regain a stronger position in the FIFA coming rankings in June 2025 where the country is expected to play two Friendly matches in FIFA.

 

 

 

4th April 2025

