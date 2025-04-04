Kiir-Museveni meeting discussed bilateral relations, South Sudan crisis

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir and President Yoweri Museveni discussed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and addressed the current political and security development in South Sudan and the entire region, Kiir’s office said.

Museveni touched down in Juba on Thursday following a brewing political tension and violence in several parts of South Sudan, which prompted a United Nations warning that the country was on the brink of war.

Welcomed by President Kiir and top officials at Juba International Airport, Museveni’s visit comes at the same time as an African Union mediation is underway to engage South Sudanese political leaders to deescalate tension and resolve their differences through dialogue.

South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc, said the meeting “aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Juba and Kampala, focusing on fostering cooperation in various sectors.”

Minister Goc added that the discussion also “addressed the pressing political developments” currently unfolding in the country. It was not clear which aspects of the political crisis were addressed.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation John Mulimba, said the meeting touched on peace and security in the two countries and the region.

Uganda has deployed troops to South Sudan in what the Minister of Information Michael Makuei was in accordance with a longstanding military agreement between the two nations.

First Vice President Riek Machar – currently under house arrest – had argued that the Ugandan army entered the country illegally, adding that the 10th January 2014 Status of Force Agreement between both countries was not signed by the current transitional government but by the previous government.

He added that the foreign troops deployment violates the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on South Sudan.

