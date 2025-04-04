4th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Regional   |   Kiir-Museveni meeting discussed bilateral relations, South Sudan crisis

Kiir-Museveni meeting discussed bilateral relations, South Sudan crisis

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

President Kiir and President Museveni meet in Juba. April 3, 2025. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir and President Yoweri Museveni discussed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and addressed the current political and security development in South Sudan and the entire region, Kiir’s office said.

Museveni touched down in Juba on Thursday following a brewing political tension and violence in several parts of South Sudan, which prompted a United Nations warning that the country was on the brink of war.

Welcomed by President Kiir and top officials at Juba International Airport, Museveni’s visit comes at the same time as an African Union mediation is underway to engage South Sudanese political leaders to deescalate tension and resolve their differences through dialogue.

South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc, said the meeting “aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Juba and Kampala, focusing on fostering cooperation in various sectors.”

Minister Goc added that the discussion also “addressed the pressing political developments” currently unfolding in the country. It was not clear which aspects of the political crisis were addressed.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation John Mulimba, said the meeting touched on peace and security in the two countries and the region.

Uganda has deployed troops to South Sudan in what the Minister of Information Michael Makuei was in accordance with a longstanding military agreement between the two nations.

First Vice President Riek Machar – currently under house arrest – had argued that the Ugandan army entered the country illegally, adding that the 10th January 2014 Status of Force Agreement between both countries was not signed by the current transitional government but by the previous government.

He added that the foreign troops deployment violates the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on South Sudan.

 

 

 

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 3

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting 4

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting

Published March 31, 2025

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue 5

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published April 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Twic, Bor youth join hands to build 20-kilometer dike ahead of rainy season

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan sink to 170th in latest FIFA ranking

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir-Museveni meeting discussed bilateral relations, South Sudan crisis

Published 3 hours ago

SSHRDN urges AU panel to engage in inclusive consultation of peace parties

Published 20 hours ago

Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria citizens to keep away from renewed crisis

Published 20 hours ago

Mobile Court brings justice to Pibor Administrative Area

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.