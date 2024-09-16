South Sudan set to resume oil export through Sudan

President Salva Kiir and the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan discussed resumption of oil exports through Sudan, following four months of repairs on the oil infrastructure, his office said.

Al-Burhan arrived in Juba on Monday and was received at Juba International Airport by President Kiir where the two leaders set down for what was termed as a crucial bilateral meeting.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramadan Abdalla Goc confirmed that Sudanese engineers have accomplished the necessary technical preparations for the resumption of oil production.

The Minister also said engineers from South Sudan are expected to visit Sudan in the coming weeks to familiarize themselves with the readiness of the facilities before resuming oil production.

It was stated that President Kiir reaffirmed his government’s dedication to restoring peace and stability in Sudan.

On his part, General Burhan recognized President Kiir’s commitment to peace and stability and expressed appreciation for his efforts towards regional initiatives aimed at consolidating stability and economic growth between the two sisterly nations.

The Sudan war has put South Sudan’s financial lifeline at risk, especially after one of the pipelines transporting 60% of its crude oil broke down in February 2024.

The meeting between Kiir and Al-Burhan comes two weeks after the South Sudanese leader and a Chinese oil firm discussed plans to build an alternative oil pipeline through Ethiopia to Djibouti to improve declining oil production.

President Kiir, who was in Beijing, met top executives of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and discussed the new pipeline which will enhance export capabilities and expand extraction in Blocks 3 and 7.

The President of CNPC, Dai Houliang, reiterated the corporation’s commitment to the strategic partnership and highlighted key areas of collaboration that can yield into mutual benefits.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Drivers union president vows to fix challenges facing motorists Previous Post