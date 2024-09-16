Drivers union president vows to fix challenges facing motorists

Newly-elected president of South Sudan Drivers Union Lawrence Gabriel has promised to address challenges facing drivers across in Juba, including high fuel prices and costly mechanical repairs.

Mr. Gabriel said he recognizes the difficulties facing the drivers, including the economic hardships, which forces them to increase public transport fares at the expense of the public.

Gabriel emphasizes the need for cooperation with the state government and local authorities to find solutions to common problem facing the sector.

He states that he is ready to provide the necessary support to drivers including during times of accidents and vehicles breakdown to alleviate their burdens.

“Drivers faces so many challenges but at least we will try to see how they can get help, even if is not 100 percent,” he said while assuming office in Juba on Monday.

“We will try to work with the chiefs and the good thing is that, the governor of Central Equatoria Comrade Augustino Jadalla Wani knew that the drivers had problems and he was the one who facilitated the elections.”

“So we will be in collaboration with the state, and see how we can reduce some of the challenges, as you can see the fuel and spare parts are very expensive and the economic situation is very bad.”

Mr. Gabriel further promised to decentralize revenue management by allocating percentage of funds to the drivers directly at their bus stations to resolve their issues.

“Before, the revenues used to come all to the big office, but as I take up the office now, we will try to see that even at the park, it should have a percentage that will remain there, so that it will help them solve their work problem.”

Motorists in Juba reported constant harassment and intimidation over logbooks and tinted windows, as well as extortion by some traffic police officers allegedly forcing them to pay high fines and bribes.

