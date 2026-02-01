2nd February 2026

Save the Children suspends humanitarian activities in Walgak, Akobo County

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: February 1, 2026

Save the Children South Sudan said it has experienced two separate incidents involving the taking of its clearly marked humanitarian vehicles in Walgak, Akobo County.

In a statement on Saturday, the organisation said that earlier this year, three vehicles were taken without consent but were later returned following engagement with relevant actors. However, it said two additional vehicles were taken more recently and have not yet been recovered.

Save the Children confirmed that no staff members were harmed in either incident.

According to the organisation, the loss of the vehicles has significantly constrained its ability to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance, noting that safe and reliable access to essential assets is fundamental to its operations.

Save the Children said it is a neutral and independent humanitarian organisation and warned that the taking of humanitarian assets by any party undermines humanitarian principles and restricts access to children and communities in need.

As a result, the organisation said it has temporarily suspended its activities in Akobo while seeking assurances that humanitarian operations, staff, and assets will be respected.

Save the Children said it remains committed to the people of Akobo and stands ready to resume assistance once conditions allow.

