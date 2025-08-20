You are here: Home | Humanitarian | News | South Sudan faces looming humanitarian crisis from conflict and climate change
JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Albino Akol Atak, has warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in South Sudan, driven by a high influx of refugees from the conflict in Sudan and the devastating effects of climate change.
In a statement published on the page of the Office of the President, Wednesday, August 20, Minister Atak briefed President Kiir on the overall humanitarian situation.
He highlighted that millions of people, particularly in Lakes, Western Equatoria, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, and Unity states, are expected to be affected by severe flooding between September and October.
The ministry is preparing mechanisms to mitigate these impacts, including the construction of dykes and water channels to reduce water flow in the most affected areas.
In response, President Kiir has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting affected populations.
He has directed relevant institutions to develop crucial policies to address these challenges and issued a call for international donors to provide early assistance for response and mitigation efforts.
