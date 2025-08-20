20th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   South Sudan faces looming humanitarian crisis from conflict and climate change

South Sudan faces looming humanitarian crisis from conflict and climate change

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 minutes ago

Minister Albino Atak addressing the media in the Office of the President after a meeting on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Courtesy of OPP

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Albino Akol Atak, has warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in South Sudan, driven by a high influx of refugees from the conflict in Sudan and the devastating effects of climate change.

In a statement published on the page of the Office of the President, Wednesday, August 20, Minister Atak briefed President Kiir on the overall humanitarian situation.

He highlighted that millions of people, particularly in Lakes, Western Equatoria, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, and Unity states, are expected to be affected by severe flooding between September and October.

The ministry is preparing mechanisms to mitigate these impacts, including the construction of dykes and water channels to reduce water flow in the most affected areas.

In response, President Kiir has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting affected populations.

He has directed relevant institutions to develop crucial policies to address these challenges and issued a call for international donors to provide early assistance for response and mitigation efforts.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 1

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 2

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems 3

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems

Published August 14, 2025

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission 4

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published August 14, 2025

SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba 5

SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba

Published August 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan faces looming humanitarian crisis from conflict and climate change

Published 9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Monday arrives in Tokyo for TICAD9 conference

Published 21 minutes ago

Govt to issue travel documents to Refugees and Stateless Persons

Published 40 minutes ago

Parliament summons five ministers over border disputes

Published 1 hour ago

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published 3 hours ago

Floods displace hundreds in Pochalla South County – official

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.