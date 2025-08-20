20th August 2025

Foreign Minister Monday arrives in Tokyo for TICAD9 conference

Published: 20 minutes ago

South Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Monday Semaya K. Kumba, arrives in Tokyo to attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9). He was welcomed at Narita International Airport by a Japanese government official.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —  The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Monday Semaya Kumba, has arrived in Tokyo to attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

In a statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the conference, which is bringing together African leaders and global partners, focuses on addressing the continent’s pressing development challenges.

Upon his arrival at Narita International Airport, Minister Monday was warmly received by representatives of the Japanese government and South Sudan’s Head of Mission in Japan, Ambassador Victoria Samuel Aru.

Minister Monday’s participation is a strategic move to strengthen bilateral relations between South Sudan and Japan, as well as to explore new opportunities for cooperation and investment.

This year’s TICAD is particularly significant as it offers an alternative to Chinese lending, which has led to a growing debt crisis across Africa.

Discussions at the conference are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including potential free-trade deals, loan guarantees, and investment incentives for Japanese companies.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has expressed his commitment to building trust with African nations by addressing their specific needs and leveraging the continent’s resources for mutual prosperity.

