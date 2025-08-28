You are here: Home | National News | News | South Sudan Envoy to UNEP, UN-Habitat presents credentials
South Sudan’s newly appointed ambassador, Anthony Louis Kon, on Wednesday presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).
The ceremony, held at UNON headquarters, marked the official start of Ambassador Kon’s tenure as South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to both the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).
In his remarks, Ambassador Kon expressed South Sudan’s dedication to multilateralism and its intention to deepen engagement with the international community.
Director-General Zainab Hawa Bangura welcomed the ambassador and pledged continued collaboration between the United Nations and South Sudan in promoting peace, sustainable development, and environmental stewardship.
Meanwhile, the South Sudanese Embassy expressed optimism about strengthening ties with UNON, UNEP, and UN-Habitat to achieve shared global goals.
