Herders-farmers peace dialogue begin in Dolo, Kuda, and Juba

A three-day peace conference aimed at resolving the recurrent tensions between cattle herders and farmers in Kuda, Dolo Payam, Juba County, was officiated on Wednesday by the Central Equatoria State Governor.

Held under the theme “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence Among Herders and Farmers,” the event was organized by the Commissioners of Terekeka and Juba counties with support from the State Government.

The peace dialogue, due to conclude on Friday, brought together community leaders, chiefs, youth, women, religious figures, and representatives from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

During his opening remarks, Governor Mujung commended the two county commissioners for convening the dialogue and uniting communities across the divide.

He expressed the State Government’s commitment to grassroots peace efforts aligned with national priorities.

“In this conference, air your grievances so we can reach forgiveness and reconciliation,” Mujung told attendees. “Outcomes should be implemented jointly, and violators punished under constitutional or traditional law without compromise.”

State Minister for Peace Building, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, warned that failure to act would further damage community trust.

Meanwhile, Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon pledged to work with his counterpart from Terekeka.

He described the participation of all 13 Juba chiefs as a symbol of unity and seriousness.

The conference aims to produce a joint roadmap for peaceful coexistence in Juba County, with participants expected to propose actionable solutions and accountability mechanisms by the end of the event on Friday.

Terekeka Commissioner Dr. Emmanuel Loku Lodu warned individuals involved in the destruction of farmland to expect arrest and face the full force of the law — a statement backed by the Mundari community leader.

