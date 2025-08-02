South Sudan Envoy calls for stronger trade with Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA (Eye Radio) – The South Sudanese ambassador to Kenya is calling for a greater promotion of the country’s exports and the formal integration of its businesses into the Kenyan economy.

This call came after a meeting with Regina A. Ombam, the Principal Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

Ambassador Anthony Louis Kon stated that the meeting focused on deepening trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted challenges faced by traders and investors and underscored the need to balance the trade relationship, which currently favors Kenya.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of boosting South Sudanese exports, such as oil, livestock, gum Arabic, and agricultural products.

He believes this would help diversify South Sudan’s economy and reduce its over-reliance on oil revenues.

Ambassador Kon also requested Kenya’s support in reviewing bond requirements and fast-tracking permits to help the Naivasha project move forward.

He noted South Sudan’s commitment to improving trade infrastructure, security, and cross-border efficiency, especially along the Lokichoggio-Nadapal corridor.

In her remarks, Principal Secretary Ombam welcomed the ambassador and said that trade is vital for regional harmony and prosperity.

She expressed her ministry’s commitment to transforming regional trade through economic diplomacy and by resolving trade barriers.

She also committed to strengthening partnerships within the East African Community (EAC) and supporting collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

