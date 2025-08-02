Tonj East communities to surrender guns, says Governor’s office

Tonj East, WARAP STATE (Eye Radio) – The communities of Jalwau, Thiik, and Akook have committed to surrendering their guns to the government following a meeting with the governor in Tonj East County, Warrap State.

This decision follows a series of meetings led by Warrap State Governor Bol Wek Agoth to promote peace and implement the state of emergency declared by President Salva Kiir.

According to a report from the Warrap State press unit, Governor Agoth met with the communities of Jalwau and Akook in Ngapagok Payam and with the Thiik community in Malual-Chum.

The governor emphasized his commitment to enforcing the state of emergency without compromise to address lawlessness and conflicts.

Governor Agoth also expressed his goal of uniting the Greater Ananatak communities and reconciling them with the Greater Luacjang communities.

He aims to transform these communities by engaging them in productive activities like trade and agriculture to achieve lasting peace.

“I want the children to resume school, I yearn to see that the women living under trees return to their homes, and the elders to experience a dignified life in their last days,” Governor Agoth said.

To help the communities, the governor introduced legal experts who will facilitate access to justice. He has since departed for Romic, Tonj East County, where he is expected to address the communities today.

The governor was accompanied by a delegation of officials, including advisors, ministers, and heads of security organs.

Media reports indicate that since the six-month state of emergency was declared in June 2025, civilians across Tonj East County have voluntarily surrendered over 4,000 firearms to local chiefs.

