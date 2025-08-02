Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN (Eye Radio) – Police in Juba have arrested 30 suspected criminals in Gumbo Shirikat, including four women, as part of an ongoing crackdown on criminal activities.

The suspects were found in possession of stolen goods, crude weapons, and drugs, which police believe were used to terrorize communities.

Police spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka told SSBC that the operation is revealing alarming developments.

He noted that the four women were allegedly caught practicing witchcraft, an illegal practice under national law.

General Enoka said this raises concerns that criminals are expanding their activities in the country’s difficult economic climate.

Describing the items seized, Major General Enoka said, “There was one rickshaw. Rickshaw is used to facilitate their movements as they commit their crimes. Five student girls were found in their positions. Several knives and pangas were found in their possession, which they used to commit the crime, causing special violence.”

General Enoka also noted that the suspects were found consuming “a lot of drugs to stimulate them to commit their crimes.”

Major General Enoka praised a growing collaboration between the public and organized forces, stating that the security situation in Gumbo Shirikat has significantly improved since the start of the operations.

Police confirmed that joint operations targeting criminal activities are continuing across the states and administrative areas as part of a broader effort to restore law and order.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter