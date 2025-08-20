20th August 2025

South Sudan and Djibouti sign historic port deal

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Dr. Lam Akol, Minister of Transport (far left), with government officials in Djibouti during the signing of the historic ports agreement on August 18, 2025. Courtesy: Ministry of Transport

Djibouti City, Djibouti (Eye Radio) — South Sudan and the Republic of Djibouti have signed a historic agreement to develop key White Nile River and dry ports. The deal includes projects in Malakal, Renk, Nasir, Adok, Shambe, Bor, and Juba, as well as a new dry port in Yei.

The deal signed on August 18, 2025, marks a significant milestone in consolidating cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement was signed by South Sudan’s Minister of Transport, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, and Djibouti’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Moussa Ahmed Hassan. Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairperson of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, was also present.

The Ministry of Transport stated that the agreement focuses on the investment and development of White Nile River ports and dry ports within South Sudan.

The initiative is designed to boost trade facilitation, advance logistics integration, and foster economic growth by connecting South Sudan more effectively with the wider African Great Lakes Region.

As part of the plan, the ministry is prioritizing the construction of key facilities, including the Malakal, Renk, Nasir, Adok, Shambe, Bor, and Juba, as well as a new dry port in Yei.

These projects are intended to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services, solidifying South Sudan’s position as a key logistics hub in the region.

