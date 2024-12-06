6th December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | Science   |   Soil scientist calls for establishment of South Sudan’s first agri lab

Soil scientist calls for establishment of South Sudan’s first agri lab

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo: Starfish Bioscience.

A Soil Scientist at the University of Juba’s College of Natural Resource and Environmental Studies has called for the establishment of Agriculture Laboratory in the country to ease soil analysis.

Dr Jane Alexandra Najeb – while addressing the commemoration of World Soil Day on Thursday – said her department has faced many challenges due to the lab absence, adding that soil samples gathered by her students are normally send to neighboring countries for analysis.

Dr. Najeb regretted that the testing of samples in Uganda often provides no room for correction in cases of miscalculation.

“How can a country run an agriculture without having a lab? We don’t have a single lab in our country here,” she said.

“Because all the soil from my students, I’m sending them to East Africa, specific to Makerere, for analyzing the soil without anything. The different teams which are here, for me, the most important thing for us to work hard to get is the lab.

She said if the proposed agricultural laboratory is established, it will help the country and universities in producing organic fertilizers.

Mrs. Jane also stressed that the proposed laboratory might ease soil mapping and analysis.

“We need to have our lab, a national lab. We need to have one in South Sudan. Because with this lab, even these fertilizers, we can produce our organic fertilizers.”

“Not necessarily these inorganic fertilizers. We can produce our organic fertilizers in our labs. So what we need to do is the lab, we fight for lab, and then we need the idea of an irrigation system in the country.”

The expert further called for the establishment of irrigation system in the country to boost productivity.

This year’s World Soil Day commemoration is under the theme; “Caring for soils: measure, monitor, manage”.

It was organized but the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the University of Juba and with support from International Fertilizers Development Center.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 1

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

SSRA announces full implementation of taxing Finance Act 2024/2025 2

SSRA announces full implementation of taxing Finance Act 2024/2025

Published December 3, 2024

SSRA waives illegal levies on truck drivers along Juba-Nimule highway 3

SSRA waives illegal levies on truck drivers along Juba-Nimule highway

Published December 4, 2024

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban 4

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban

Published December 2, 2024

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home 5

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published December 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CEPO takes Wau man to court for forcing his 14-year-old girl into marriage

Published 14 mins ago

MSF worries about rapidly spreading cholera in Malakal as 737 cases recorded

Published 33 mins ago

Soil scientist calls for establishment of South Sudan’s first agri lab

Published 1 hour ago

Public link illegal checkpoints extortion to non-payment of armed forces

Published 2 hours ago

Refugees representative urges political will among Tumaini parties

Published 3 hours ago

Why South Sudanese men need to escort pregnant wives for HIV testing

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.