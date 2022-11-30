30th November 2022
Shiekh Musa Papiti quits politics to become humanitarian

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 29 mins ago

Shiekh Musa Almak Kur, Secretary-General of the MADA. (Photo: Courtesy).

Veteran politician Musa Almak Kur has announced his retirement from politics in order to assume international humanitarian duties after being appointed Secretary-General of the Islamic organization, MADA.

Almak, a former chairperson of the Popular Congress Party, declared his retirement from politics in Khartoum last week.

This followed his overwhelming election to the international charity – by 70 members from worldwide.

“I have resigned from all my position that I was holding in the Popular Congress party, therefor I’m no longer a member of the party,” Almak told Eye Radio.

“I’m no longer the chairman of the Popular Congress party, I was part of this thing sometime back but no longer Politician, I’m not active Politician and will not work in politics anymore.”

The Munazzamat Al –Dawa Al islamyya.Islamic (MADA) is an international organization specializing in relief for Muslim communities.

It was founded in 1980, with its headquarters in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The organization provides humanitarian and voluntary services to a large number of the African population through its offices spread over 41 African countries.

The religious leader told Eye radio on Wednesday that he is neither the chairman nor a member of the Popular Congress Party.

Kur said he has distanced himself from politics to avoid conflict of interest and to focus on humanitarian works.

He urges the Muslim community in the region to cooperate with the organization offices in their counties across Africa, Asia, America, and Australia.

He says the organization maintained its objectives to work in education, health, and relief areas.

“I can confirm to you that in South Sudan alone, we have 28 schools and educational institutions. In Tanzania the organization has the college of education in Dar salaam and others in west Africa in Sierra Leone and Gambia.”

“Also we have a lot of work in Nigeria and Malawi. other health centers in Niger and South Sudan also the president Kiir donate to as a specialized hospital will be established in Juba all this are area the organization will be working from.”

The objectives of the organization, are based on spreading Islam among non-Muslim circles, supporting and providing relief to the needy, and encouraging local initiatives in development and construction.

