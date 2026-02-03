3rd February 2026

Sharif waives fees for Wau traders reeling from 2025 attacks

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town. (Photo: Courtesy.)

The Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Sharif Daniel Sharif, has exempted over 30 traders from government charges for the year 2026, following severe losses they suffered during the January 17, 2025 attacks in Wau.

That’s according, the Chairperson of the State Chamber of Commerce, Wol Charles Aleu,

A total of 34 traders, mainly operating in Hajar and Abdullatif Markets, lost all their goods during the incident, which targeted Sudanese communities and destroyed property.

According to Charles, the exemption covers local taxes, trade licenses, and business registration certificates, and is aimed at helping traders rebuild their businesses.

“Some of these traders had taken goods on credit from other traders and were expected to pay later, but due to the losses they suffered, they are unable to meet government charges. The exemption is meant to help them rebuild and sustain their businesses, he said.

Aleu praised Governor Sharif for the timely decision, noting that it demonstrates responsive leadership and will strengthen relations between the state government and traders across local markets.

The exemption comes as part of efforts to support economic recovery and ensure that affected traders can continue operating despite the devastating losses of last year.

